Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death in Somerset

A tragic stabbing has rocked Weston-super-Mare after a nine-year-old girl was reportedly killed at a home in Lime Close. Police swooped on a teenage boy near Worle railway station, arresting him on suspicion of murder.

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

The drama unfolded on Monday evening at around 6.10pm when emergency services arrived at the residential address. Despite desperate attempts by paramedics, the young victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources have revealed that the girl suffered stab wounds, though police have yet to officially confirm this. The arrested teen remains in custody as detectives investigate.

Community in Shock as Police Lead Investigation

Superintendent Jen Appleford expressed deep sympathy for the family: “The girl’s family were informed last night. It’s impossible to put into words the pain they’re enduring.”

She added: “A criminal probe is underway, with forensic teams at the scene. We ask the public to refrain from speculation out of respect for the family.”

Police have promised a strong presence in the days ahead, urging locals to speak up if they have any concerns. So far, no further public safety risks have been identified.

What Happens Next?

Formal victim identification and post-mortem pending

Major Crime Investigation Team leading inquiry

Cordons remain in place at Lime Close for days

Support officers assigned to help the grieving family

This shocking killing has left the Weston-super-Mare community stunned.