UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Three Arrested after Fatal Collision on M27 Prompts Police Appeal for Witnesses

No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Hoyle Grows Among MPs

TV Presenter Dan Wootton Cleared in Criminal Investigation

Ilkeston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Stabbing Brother

Kitchen Fire Quickly Extinguished in Canterbury Residence

Home Breaking No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Hoyle Grows Among MPs

No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Hoyle Grows Among MPs

written by Home of UKNIPUKNIP1
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man speaking in parliamentary chamber.

In a dramatic turn of events, 33 Members of Parliament from both the ruling Conservative Party and the opposition have jointly signed a no-confidence motion against the current House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. While this number alone may not be sufficient to unseat him, political analysts predict that the motion could gain significant traction in the days ahead.

The motion, which challenges Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s position as Speaker, has raised eyebrows across party lines. It reflects growing discontent with his handling of tonight’s parliamentary proceedings over the Gaza vote.

Background and Context:

  • Sir Lindsay Hoyle has faced criticism for allowing a vote on a Labour amendment related to the Gaza conflict. This decision has angered Tory MPs who believe it undermines the government’s position.
  • The Speaker’s willingness to allow this vote has further strained relations between the parties and intensified calls for his removal.
  • The amendment, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, received support from 56 Labour MPs

What’s Next?

While the motion itself does not guarantee Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s removal, it signals a growing rift within Parliament. As the motion gains momentum, MPs will closely watch developments in the coming days. The Speaker’s fate hangs in the balance, and the outcome remains uncertain.

In response to the mounting pressure, Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for a comprehensive review of procedural rules governing opposition debates. He acknowledges that the current rules are outdated and need reform.

Post Views: 26

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Suspect Charged After Serious Collision on A2 near Dartford
Witnesses Sought After Shop Robbery in Gillingham
Man Jailed for Shooting Teen with Shotgun after Moped Incident
Former Met Officer Convicted of Multiple Rapes
Serving Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
Two-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into River in Leicester Named by Police

READ NEXT:

London Drug dealer Dilan Daley from Hackney has been jailed by Southampton crown for 45 Months
Ryan, 28, has been #missing from his home in #SladeGreen #Bexley since 8 March
Cyclist rushed to hospital following collision
Two arrested in Sidcup fatal hit and run
Drunk driver ploughs into tree than makes off
Daylight Stabbing Shock at Romford’s Brewery Retail Park
Teenager to Appear in Court Charged with Murder in Hackney
BreakingLONDON

House Used as Cannabis Factory Destroyed by Fire in Erith

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hornchurch Following Fight
Appeal Launched to Identify Family of Deceased Man Found in Queen’s Park
Andrew Thompson Sentenced: Shocking Child Sexual Abuse Case
Police Seek Information After Violent Assault on Women in Holland Park
Appeal for Information: Missing Person in Walworth, Southwark
Man Charged with Murder in Reading
Breaking

Mark Gordon says Constance Marten would ‘never harm a child’

Lucky Escape After Air Fryer Left on Hob Catches Fire
Married Father Killed in Crash as Audi Collides with Multiple Vehicles
Blackburn Man Jailed for Charity Box Thefts
RAC Data Reveals Significant Fuel Price Increases: Petrol Up by 3p and Diesel by 4p in Just Three Weeks
KFRS to Conclude Channel Tunnel Contract in 2025
Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Teenager from Gravesend
Person Found Dead in Dartford Car Park Near Priory Shopping Centre
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating an assault in Canterbury
BreakingLONDON

Dartford Postbox Painted Like a Crème Egg Amid Spree of Colourful Makeovers

Breaking

Teen Detained for Kicking Police Dog in Yorkshire in Landmark Prosecution

Deptford Man Faces Charges of Attempted Murder and Firearms Offences
Three Arrested in Connection with £2 Million Jewellery Theft in Wrotham
Dogs are social animals who need your time, love, and attention: What you need to know before adopting a dog
A Journey Through Time: Exploring Pakistan’s Ancient Civilizations
Closure Order Issued for Troublesome Property in Strood
Teenager Arrested in Connection with Hackney Murder Investigation
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

UK Weather: New Yellow Wind and Rain Warning for London and the South East Amid Downpours and Gusts
Two-Year-Old Xielo Maruziva Missing After Falling into River Soar
A robber who threatened his victims with a meat cleaver before fleeing empty-handed has been jailed for more than eight years
Violent Shoplifter Sentenced to Prison After Assaulting Off-Duty Police Officer
Landmark Exhibition “Becoming Us” Celebrates African Caribbean Community in St Albans
A suspected shoplifter has been charged and remanded following a theft from a department store in Maidstone.
BreakingLONDON

M20 in Kent Closed During Rush Hour Over Welfare Concerns

Breaking

Lifesaving Air Ambulance Response at BGF Group on the outskirts of Maidstone

Breaking

Police Incident Closes M20 in Both Directions Between Junctions 2 and 3

Breaking

Sussex Car Thief Jack Winstanley Troubled Journey: From Reprieve to Jailhouse Justice

RECOMMENDED

Dartford Crossing East Tunnel to Close Nightly for Maintenance
Dartford’s Postboxes Get ‘Mr Blobby’ Makeover After Red Restoration
RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing
Couple Accused in Baby Victoria’s Death: Mark Gordon Allegedly Advised Partner to Lie About Cause of Death
Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Set to Premiere on ITV
12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Collision Involving E-Scooter in East London
Breaking

Georges Accuses Peggy of Being a ‘Calculated Manipulator’ and Reveals True Reason for Breakup

Breaking

Police Charge Individual After Migrants Found in Lorry at Newhaven Ferry Port

Breaking

Controversy Surrounds Former Apprentice Contestant Dr Asif Munaf

Breaking

Vandalism Incident Causes Damage and Injury to No. 85 Bus

Breaking

Security Breach at Gatwick Airport: Man Boards Plane Without Passport or Boarding Pass

Breaking

Gloucester Brewery Partners with Great Western Air Ambulance Charity to Launch “Cheeky Chopper” Non-Alcoholic IPA

Breaking

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Condemns Online Abuse Directed at New Assistant Chief Constable Karen Findlay

Breaking

Appeal for Witnesses Following Shooting at Enfield Bar

Breaking

Former Trowbridge School Teacher Sentenced to Four Years for Non-Recent Child Sex Offences

Breaking

Seventh Teenager Charged with Murder of Deshaun James Tuitt in Islington

Breaking

Investigators Seek Motorist Involved in Serious Collision on A2 near Dartford

Breaking

British Transport Police Chief “Disgusted” at Torrent of Abuse Following Announcement of New Female Senior Officer

BreakingLONDON

City Splash Festival Returns to Celebrate African and Caribbean Culture

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Centre in Garrison Road, Sheerness

Breaking

Dealer Jailed in Landmark Essex Police Nitrous Oxide Supply Case

Breaking

Two Men Charged with Drug Offences in Swindon

BreakingLONDON

M20 in Kent Closed During Rush Hour Over Welfare Concerns

Breaking

Lifesaving Air Ambulance Response at BGF Group on the outskirts of Maidstone

Top Stories

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing East Tunnel to Close Nightly for Maintenance

SUSSEX

Local Lancing Man Detained Following Public Disturbance

SUSSEX

Trio Involved in ‘Tony’ Cocaine Line Sentenced in Major UK Police Success

BreakingLONDON

Dartford’s Postboxes Get ‘Mr Blobby’ Makeover After Red Restoration

Breaking

RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing

Breaking

Couple Accused in Baby Victoria’s Death: Mark Gordon Allegedly Advised Partner to Lie About Cause of Death

BreakingLONDON

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Set to Premiere on ITV

Breaking

12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Collision Involving E-Scooter in East London

Breaking

Father Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Son

Breaking

Disturbance in Harrow Leaves Man Injured, Police Investigate

Breaking

Drivers Urged to Update DVLA: Seven Key Information to Avoid Penalties

Breaking

Patrolling officers caught a drug dealer red-handed in the midst of his plan to supply a Christmas party with ketamine and nitrous oxide

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Three Arrested after Fatal Collision on M27 Prompts Police Appeal for Witnesses
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Hoyle Grows Among MPs
TV Presenter Dan Wootton Cleared in Criminal Investigation

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.