No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela

Airspace Closed Over Curaçao and Neighbours

KLM has grounded all flights heading to the ABC Islands following a surprise US attack on Venezuela. Airspace around Curaçao is now closed. That means no flights to Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten – as well as key airports in Georgetown, Guyana, and Bridgetown, Barbados.

KLM Puts Safety First Amid Turmoil

The airline said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide later today whether the planned flights to the destinations can still be operated.” KLM emphasised passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

US Targets Venezuelan Military, Reports Say Maduro Captured

International media report that the US launched an attack on a Venezuelan military base and airport earlier today. Shockingly, President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were reportedly taken captive during the strike.