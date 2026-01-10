No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death

Two officers cleared as teen escapes police van and is fatally hit on M5. Tamzin Hall, 17, from Wellington, Somerset, died after fleeing a stationary police car on the M5 in November 2024. Despite being investigated, no police disciplinary action will follow.

What Happened on the M5?

Tamzin was being transported by police after an arrest linked to a disturbance at her children’s home in Taunton. The police stopped on the hard shoulder between junction 24 (Bridgwater) and junction 25 (Taunton) for safety reasons.

While the car was stationary, Tamzin removed her handcuffs and ran off. She was tragically struck by another vehicle on the opposite carriageway at around 11pm.

Officers Investigated but No Misconduct Found

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) served the two officers with misconduct notices. However, after a full inquiry, they found no breach of duty or disciplinary case to answer.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We examined the officers’ actions, decision-making, and risk assessments. Both were served with misconduct notices which were reviewed as enquiries progressed. At the end, no disciplinary case was found.”

Upcoming Jury Inquest and Background

A jury inquest into Tamzin’s death is set for January 2027. It was revealed at a recent pre-inquest hearing that Tamzin, who had autism, had previously tried to escape from moving police vehicles three times in the year before her death.

The IOPC expressed sympathy for Tamzin’s family and friends, saying their thoughts remain with them now that the investigation is over.