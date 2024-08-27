 ‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

Home Breaking 'No Whites' Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

Police in Birmingham have launched an investigation after racist graffiti with phrases such as “No whites” and “No whites allowed” appeared in multiple locations across the inner-city Alum Rock neighbourhood last week. The incidents have raised concerns within the local community about attempts to stir up racial tension in the area.

CCTV Footage Captures Vandalism

CCTV footage shows a hooded figure approaching the first location, a wall outside a primary school, at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday. After checking his surroundings, the individual is seen spraying the words “No whites” onto the wall before quickly departing.

The graffiti also appeared on two other walls in the area, including Langton Road and Farndon Road. While the CCTV footage captures one instance of vandalism, there is no suggestion that the individual responsible for that incident is behind the other acts of graffiti.

Community Response

Local community activist Naveed Sadiq, also known as “The Bearded Beys,” condemned the graffiti, calling it an attempt to incite racial divisions. Sadiq expressed disbelief that the graffiti could have been created by someone within the community, asserting that it was more likely an outsider trying to tarnish the area’s reputation.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Sadiq said. People want to give us bad press, people want to say we are unwelcoming. I can’t see anybody from our community doing that. We are a community that invites everyone; it is what the purpose of coming to the United Kingdom is—living side by side and respecting one another.

The incident follows a similar episode in 2017 when the phrase “No whites allowed after 8 p.m.” was spray-painted in the Alum Rock area, suggesting a persistent attempt to create division in the neighbourhood.

Ongoing Investigation

West Midlands Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incidents and conducting CCTV inquiries to identify those responsible. Officers have been deployed to carry out patrols in the area, and the local authority has been tasked with promptly removing the offensive graffiti.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We are investigating after graffiti was sprayed at locations around the Alum Rock area. An investigation is underway to identify who is responsible, and we are carrying out CCTV enquiries. We are in contact with the community and will be carrying out patrols in the area. We are working with the local authority to ensure it is promptly removed.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, either through the Live Chat feature on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/632434/24.

Background of Racial Tension

The new graffiti is located about a mile from where tensions previously escalated around the Village Islamic Centre in Birmingham’s Bordesley Green suburb. In a previous incident, masked and balaclava-wearing men gathered at the centre to protect it from a rumoured far-right protest. Footage from the scene showed men chanting “Allahu Akbar” and one individual wielding a bat. The group later attacked a pub, mistakenly believing English Defence League (EDL) members were inside.

The most recent incidents come amid increasing concerns about racial tensions in the UK. Figures from the Office for National Statistics published in July revealed that immigration had fueled the largest rise in the population of England and Wales in at least 75 years, contributing to growing demographic changes in urban areas.

Moving Forward

As the investigation into the racist graffiti continues, community leaders and local authorities are working together to prevent further incidents and reassure residents that steps are being taken to maintain peace and unity in the area.

The incidents have raised wider concerns about racial harmony in multicultural neighbourhoods and the ongoing efforts to build inclusive communities across the UK.

