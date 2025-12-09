Watch Live

LOCKED UP North London Therapist Jailed for Sex Attacks on Patients

  • Updated: 18:30
  • , 9 December 2025
North London Therapist Jailed for Sex Attacks on Patients

Tarkan Mustafa, 55, has been locked up for sexually assaulting patients at his North London therapy clinic. The Met Police dusted off a cold case after fresh claims emerged, reopening an investigation that had been dead for nine years due to no evidence.

Lenient No More: Court Delivers Heavy Sentence

Mustafa, of Woodlands Way, Southgate, was handed a 3 year and 9 month prison sentence at Wood Green Crown Court today. He’s also slapped with a lifetime spot on the Sex Offenders Register and a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Seven Counts of Sexual Assault at ‘Peace of Mind’ Clinic

The ex-therapist was found guilty of seven sexual assaults, including unwanted sexual touching, after a two-week trial. All offences took place at his Ponders End practice, Peace of Mind – Private Therapy, EN3.

The case shines a harsh spotlight on vulnerable patients and trust abused behind closed doors.

Recommended for you

UK Rail Shake-Up: Great British Railways Brand Unveiled as Nationalisation Hits Track
ALL CHANGE UK Rail Shake-Up: Great British Railways Brand Unveiled as Nationalisation Hits Track
Desperate Search Underway
SEARCH UNDERWAY Desperate Search Underway
Missing Man Alert: James Clifford Vanishes on Hayling Island
FIND JAMES Missing Man Alert: James Clifford Vanishes on Hayling Island
68-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Murder of Woman Who Disappeared 20 Years Ago at Irish Party
MURDER ARREST 68-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Murder of Woman Who Disappeared 20 Years Ago at Irish Party

Must READ

Why the UK Is Once Again a Top Investment Destination
Why the UK Is Once Again a Top Investment Destination
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
MURDER PROBE Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
Man Charged Over Shocking Teen Rape Allegations in Bolton
MIGRANT RAPE Man Charged Over Shocking Teen Rape Allegations in Bolton
Reading Man Jailed for Rape and Multiple Sexual Offences
SERIAL RAPIST Reading Man Jailed for Rape and Multiple Sexual Offences
Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years
GROOMING Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years
Police Hunt Two Men Over Early Morning Brawl
MANHUNT Police Hunt Two Men Over Early Morning Brawl
Derby Delivery Driver Jailed for Clumsy Burglary Spree
STEAMED UP Derby Delivery Driver Jailed for Clumsy Burglary Spree
Brutal Attack Lands Hamza Zaki Sharif Behind Bars for 12 Years
BRUTAL ATTACK Brutal Attack Lands Hamza Zaki Sharif Behind Bars for 12 Years
Pin-Up Partners – The Best Promotions and Most Profitable Offers For UK Webmasters This Month
Pin-Up Partners – The Best Promotions and Most Profitable Offers For UK Webmasters This Month

More For You

HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Afghan asylum seekers jailed for nearly 20 years after raping 15-year-old girl in Leamington Spa
Girl, 14, Lured to Woods, Shot Dead and Set on Fire by Teens
FAKE ROMANCE Girl, 14, Lured to Woods, Shot Dead and Set on Fire by Teens
Tragedy Halts Thameslink and South Western Rail Services
MAJOR RESPONCE Tragedy Halts Thameslink and South Western Rail Services
Instagram Star and Dorrington Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Plot
DRUGS PLOT Instagram Star and Dorrington Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Plot

More From UK News in Pictures

Racially Aggravated Assault Sparks Hunt for Women at Leeds Station
TRIO SOUGHT Racially Aggravated Assault Sparks Hunt for Women at Leeds Station
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Dashcam and Doorbell Footage After Salisbury Assault
STABBING SHOCK Man, 74, Charged with Attempted Murder After Devizes Stabbing
Essex Communities Rally Around Families During Life Transitions
Essex Communities Rally Around Families During Life Transitions
More Than a Style: Building a Foundation for Confidence
More Than a Style: Building a Foundation for Confidence
How the bonus points and cashback system works on 1win
How the bonus points and cashback system works on 1win
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
BANG TO RIGHTS Burglar Nabbed and Jailed Next Day After Maidstone Coffee Shop Raid
Man Terrorised with Chemical Spray in Shocking London Station Attack
STATION AMBUSH Man Terrorised with Chemical Spray in Shocking London Station Attack
Oxfordshire Man Behind Bars for Carrying Knife at Police Station
CLEAR BREACH Oxfordshire Man Behind Bars for Carrying Knife at Police Station
People rushed hospital after 'substance sprayed in assault' at Heathrow Airport
ROBBERY CHARGE Heathrow Horror: Two Men Charged in Pepper Spray Suitcase Robbery
Major UK Hospital Declares ‘Critical Incident’ Amid Mutant Flu Surge
CRITICAL INCIDENT Major UK Hospital Declares ‘Critical Incident’ Amid Mutant Flu Surge
‘Danger to Life’ Amber Warning Hits UK as Storm Bram Approaches

BREAKING

DANGER TO LIFE ‘Danger to Life’ Amber Warning Hits UK as Storm Bram Approaches
Predatory Cousins Jailed for Decades After 'Campaign of Rape' Against Vulnerable Girls
HORRIFIC ATTACK Cousins Jailed for 58 Years in Horrific Sex Abuse Case
Charlton FC Mourns 'Headphones Norm'
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Tragic Loss: Charlton Superfan ‘Headphones Norm’ Dies at The Valley
Good Samaritan Stabbed in Chest for Protecting Passengers on Charlotte Light Rail
STABBED IN THE CHEST Good Samaritan Stabbed in Chest for Protecting Passengers on Charlotte Light Rail
Manhunt Underway for Escaped Suspect Luke Jackson
ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for Escaped Suspect Luke Jackson
Urgent: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Maidstone
MAY BE IN CHATHAM Urgent: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Maidstone

More From UKNIP

Queen Elizabeth Hospital Hits Crisis Point Amid Winter Chaos
CRISIS POINT Queen Elizabeth Hospital Hits Crisis Point Amid Winter Chaos
Predatory Cousins Jailed for Decades After 'Campaign of Rape' Against Vulnerable Girls
CAMPAIGN OF RAPE Predatory Cousins Jailed for Decades After ‘Campaign of Rape’ Against Vulnerable Girls
Man Jailed After Sex Attack on Surrey Train
FREE IN WEEKS Iraqi Dinghy Migrant Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Student on Train
Zelensky Slams U.S. Peace Plan as ‘Capitulation’ Amid Intense Pressure
NEW PLAN ON THE BLOCK Zelensky Gears Up to Drop New Peace Plan on Trump