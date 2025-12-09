North London Therapist Jailed for Sex Attacks on Patients

Tarkan Mustafa, 55, has been locked up for sexually assaulting patients at his North London therapy clinic. The Met Police dusted off a cold case after fresh claims emerged, reopening an investigation that had been dead for nine years due to no evidence.

Lenient No More: Court Delivers Heavy Sentence

Mustafa, of Woodlands Way, Southgate, was handed a 3 year and 9 month prison sentence at Wood Green Crown Court today. He’s also slapped with a lifetime spot on the Sex Offenders Register and a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Seven Counts of Sexual Assault at ‘Peace of Mind’ Clinic

The ex-therapist was found guilty of seven sexual assaults, including unwanted sexual touching, after a two-week trial. All offences took place at his Ponders End practice, Peace of Mind – Private Therapy, EN3.

The case shines a harsh spotlight on vulnerable patients and trust abused behind closed doors.