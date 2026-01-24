Theft on Nunthorpe Road

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after a debit card was stolen and used in the Nunthorpe Road area of York on 18 December 2025. Cops want to track down the person pictured in the incident.

Can You Help?

If you recognise this individual or have any info, the police urge you to get in touch immediately. Call 101 and quote reference number 12250237647.

Contact the Officer Directly

You can also email the investigating officer, Detective Dom Tyson, at [email protected].

Yorkshire’s finest are keen to crack the case quickly. Your tip could make all the difference!