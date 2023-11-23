Northwich drug dealer jailed thanks to community intelligence

A drug dealer from Northwich has been jailed thanks to information from the local community.
On Tuesday 19 September officers from Northwich local policing team conducted an operation in Danefield Road following reports of drugs dealing in the area.
Several stop and searches were conducted during the operation, including one on Jason Lowe who was found in possession of 26 wraps of crack cocaine.
Lowe was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine).
The 47-year-old, of Victoria Gardens, Victoria Road, Northwich, pleaded guilty to the charge at Chester Magistrates Court on Thursday 21 September.
Lowe appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday 20 November where he was sentenced to two years in prison.
Following the sentencing Sergeant Leanne Brundrett, of Northwich Local Policing Unit, said;
“This is another great result which has come about because of intelligence from the local community.
“The corrosive effect that drug abuse and associated criminality has on our communities is well known, and we are committed to tackling the problem and targeting those involved.
“As this case demonstrates, information from the local community is vital and if you have any information about illegal drug activity or any other criminal activity taking place in Northwich then please report it to us on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and we will take action.”