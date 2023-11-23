Northwich drug dealer jailed thanks to community intelligence

A drug dealer from Northwich has been jailed thanks to information from the local community.

On Tuesday 19 September officers from Northwich local policing team conducted an operation in Danefield Road following reports of drugs dealing in the area.

Several stop and searches were conducted during the operation, including one on Jason Lowe who was found in possession of 26 wraps of crack cocaine.

Lowe was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

The 47-year-old, of Victoria Gardens, Victoria Road, Northwich, pleaded guilty to the charge at Chester Magistrates Court on Thursday 21 September.

Lowe appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday 20 November where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Following the sentencing Sergeant Leanne Brundrett, of Northwich Local Policing Unit, said;