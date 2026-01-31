A career shoplifter has finally been put behind bars after a string of thefts across Worthing and nearby areas.

Linton Woolley, 37, repeatedly walked into shops and walked out with goods without paying – even though he was slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from all Co-op stores.

Ten New Thefts & Five CBO Breaches

At Lewes Crown Court on 21 January, Woolley pleaded guilty to ten fresh shoplifting charges and five breaches of the CBO.

His latest spree saw him swipe nearly £1,000 worth of stock from multiple big-name stores.

Co-op branches in Field Place, Goring Road, and Rowlands Road

Sainsbury’s stores at Lyons Farm and Rustington Retail Park

Morrisons in Hawthorn Road, Worthing, and Littlehampton

No Fixed Address, No Respect for the Law

Woolley, who has no fixed address, was handed a tough five-year CBO in 2024 banning him from Co-op stores — but the order clearly failed to stop him.

He kept stealing, racking up a haul worth £980 in stolen goods this time.

Police Celebrate Prison Sentence

“We understand the impact that shoplifting has for communities and for staff working in retail,” said Inspector Christopher Bryant. “That is why we are targeting the most prolific and repeat offenders to ensure they face justice. “Woolley has continued to steal items from stores, and this series of offences was worth £980 in stock taken. “So we are pleased that a prolific offender is now off the streets, serving a significant custodial sentence.”

Woolley was sentenced to one year behind bars for his latest crimes, serving as a warning to other serial thieves.