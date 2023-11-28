Nottingham ‘Knife-Rampage Killer’ Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Murder

Valdo Calocane, the 31-year-old accused of a shocking knife rampage in Nottingham, has denied murdering three individuals during an alleged attack in June. In court today, Calocane pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility instead of the murder of 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates.

The Incident:

Nottinghamshire victim

Victims : Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both University of Nottingham students, were found fatally stabbed on Ilkeston Road. Ian Coates, 65, was also killed, with his van reportedly used in subsequent assaults.

: Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both University of Nottingham students, were found fatally stabbed on Ilkeston Road. Ian Coates, 65, was also killed, with his van reportedly used in subsequent assaults. Attempted Murder: Calocane also faces charges for the attempted murders of Sharon Miller, Marcin Gawronski, and Wayne Birkett, to which he has pleaded guilty.

Nottinghamshire victim 2

Court Proceedings:

Defendant’s Identity : Calocane, who responded to the name ‘Adam Mendes’ in court, appeared flanked by security officers.

: Calocane, who responded to the name ‘Adam Mendes’ in court, appeared flanked by security officers. Prosecution’s Stance : Prosecutor Karim Khalil KC indicated that the crown needs time to decide whether to accept the manslaughter pleas.

: Prosecutor Karim Khalil KC indicated that the crown needs time to decide whether to accept the manslaughter pleas. Defence’s Argument: Peter Joyce KC, defending, stressed that Calocane acknowledges the physical acts but attributes them to extreme mental illness.

Impact on the Victims’ Families:

Barnaby Webber’s Family : Described as a ‘beautiful, brilliant, bright young man,’ his family expressed their devastation over the ‘senseless murder.’

: Described as a ‘beautiful, brilliant, bright young man,’ his family expressed their devastation over the ‘senseless murder.’ Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s Family : Remembered as a ‘truly wonderful and beautiful young lady,’ her family mourns her irreplaceable loss.

: Remembered as a ‘truly wonderful and beautiful young lady,’ her family mourns her irreplaceable loss. Ian Coates’ Family: His sons stated that his death ‘rocked everyone’s world,’ emphasizing his undeserved fate.

Investigation Details:

The Crime Scene : The attack reportedly occurred outside the Theatre Royal, with police called to the scene at 5.30 am.

: The attack reportedly occurred outside the Theatre Royal, with police called to the scene at 5.30 am. Arrest : Calocane was arrested on suspicion of murder outside a shop in Bentinck Road, Forest Fields.

: Calocane was arrested on suspicion of murder outside a shop in Bentinck Road, Forest Fields. IOPC Statement: The Independent Office for Police Conduct noted that a police car had sighted the vehicle used in the attacks for a brief period.

The Trial:

Adjournment : The case has been adjourned until January 16, 2024.

: The case has been adjourned until January 16, 2024. Former Student: Police disclosed that Calocane is a former University of Nottingham student, but clarified no connection to the attack.

The families of the victims continue to deal with the aftermath of this tragedy, as the case against Calocane unfolds in court.