Nottinghamshire Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing Three Girls

The courage of three young girls has nailed a Nottinghamshire man who sexually abused them multiple times. Paul Davis, 78, has been locked away for 14 years after a harrowing court battle.

Predator’s Chilling Crimes Across Nottinghamshire

Davis abused each girl repeatedly at different locations across Nottinghamshire between 2017 and 2020. Despite the trauma, the brave victims found the strength to speak out and alert authorities.

Truth Wins Despite Denial

After being charged with eight counts of sexual assault and two counts of inciting sexual activity, Davis shockingly denied every charge. This forced the victims and their families to relive the nightmare during a gruelling week-long trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

But justice prevailed. The jury saw through his lies and found him guilty on all counts.

Police Praise Victims’ Bravery

“Before anything else, I firstly want to thank and pay tribute to the three young victims in this case. I can’t even comprehend how hard it must’ve been for them to share what had happened to them, but they showcased immense bravery in deciding to do so,” said Detective Constable Lisa Torrance.

“In contrast, Paul Davis demonstrated the coward he is by denying everything, making the victims endure a painful trial. Despite this, the girls and their families remained dignified throughout.

“We are pleased the jury has delivered a sentence reflecting the severity of Davis’ disgusting behaviour. Our hope is this will bring some comfort and closure to the victims and their families.”

Davis Locked Up

Now behind bars at HMP Nottingham, Paul Davis faces 14 years in prison. This verdict offers a hard-earned victory for the victims who showed tremendous courage to come forward.