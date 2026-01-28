A daring overnight cable theft near the A1 came to a swift end thanks to the eagle eyes of an NPAS helicopter crew.

Just before 10pm on January 20, North Yorkshire Police got wind that electric vehicle charging cables had been cut and stolen from a service station — the crime happened less than half an hour earlier.

Air Support Tracks Suspects to Remote Hideout

Police quickly traced the suspects to a remote spot near Walden Stubbs. They called in reinforcements from the National Police Air Service, with a helicopter team from Carr Gate deployed to monitor the scene from above.

The helicopter crew’s crucial aerial perspective gave officers on the ground real-time updates, allowing them to cordon off the area safely and contain the suspects without a hitch.

Two Men Arrested; Stolen Cables Recovered

Thanks to the air support, officers moved in and arrested two men with no fuss. A stash of the stolen charging cables was recovered, with investigations continuing.

Why NPAS Is a Game-Changer in Policing

NPAS’s ability to quickly cover vast areas, guide officers precisely, and oversee tricky rural terrain makes it an irreplaceable tool in modern policing.

“The helicopter’s role often means the difference between crooks making a clean getaway and being caught,” a police spokesperson said. “It also keeps our officers and the public safe during high-risk arrests.”

This latest bust proves once more how teamwork between air units and ground teams pays off when every second counts.