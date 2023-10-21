NSW Police Charge 7 in Money Laundering and Drug Supply Investigation

The NSW Police Force Organised Crime Squad has charged seven individuals as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering and large-scale drug supply. The operation, known as Phobetor-Enyo, is a joint effort between the NSW Police Force, the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, and the NSW Crime Commission.

The investigation, which began in 2022, has identified a 37-year-old man in Vietnam who allegedly ran a money laundering syndicate in New South Wales. The syndicate is believed to have converted large amounts of cash into cryptocurrency on behalf of organised crime groups involved in drug supply.

In response to these findings, additional investigations were launched under Strike Force Spartan to target various branches of the syndicate operating within New South Wales.

So far, the operation has resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals and the seizure of approximately 300kg of prohibited drugs, $2.8 million in cash, and 15 firearms.

On Friday, October 19, 2023, detectives from the Organised Crime Squad executed six search warrants across Umina Beach, Double Bay, Lane Cove, Parramatta, and Bankstown. As a result, a 64-year-old woman was arrested in Lane Cove and charged with eight offences, including dealing with proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

At the Parramatta address, a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with ten offences, including dealing with proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

In Double Bay, two men aged 28 and 31 were arrested and charged with dealing with proceeds of crime. Another 33-year-old man was arrested in Bankstown after attempting to flee from police and was charged with several offences, including dealing with proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

Two women, aged 26 and 27, were arrested in Umina Beach as part of Strike Force Glenfern, which was established when investigators discovered a large-scale drug operation on the Central Coast. The younger woman faces charges related to dealing with proceeds of crime, drug supply, and failure to comply with a digital evidence access order. The older woman was charged with drug supply, drug possession, and breach of bail.

During the execution of the search warrants, law enforcement officers seized approximately $50,000 in cash, a money counter, cryptocurrency wallets, electronics, drugs, and relevant documentation. These items will undergo forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation into money laundering and drug supply under Operation Phobetor-Enyo and Strike Force Glenfern is still ongoing. The NSW Police Force, along with its partner agencies, remains committed to combatting organised crime and ensuring the safety and security of the community.