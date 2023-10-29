Number of Hostages in Gaza Rises After Hamas Terror Attack

The number of people held hostage in Gaza has risen to 239, according to the Israeli military, as reported by Reuters. These captives were taken across the border into Gaza during Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. The Israeli government had previously confirmed 229 captives from over 20 countries.

In Tel Aviv, Israeli Defence Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari provided an update on the situation. He revealed that “dozens of terrorists” from the “tactical command” were killed during bombing in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. The Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes to ensure the safety of its ground forces and eliminate the “terrorist infrastructure”. Hagari emphasised the complexity of the ground campaign and the utmost importance of ensuring the safety of the troops.

Hagari accused militants inside Gaza of carrying out war crimes and using Palestinians as human shields by utilising schools and hospitals. He expressed concern over their cynical tactics and disregard for civilian safety.

Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign ministry has called on Russian authorities to protect Israelis after reports of demonstrators storming a runway at an airport in Makhachkala, Russia. The airport was closed and all flights were diverted to other airports. The demonstrators were reportedly protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza. While there were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests, the Israeli ambassador in Moscow is working with Russian authorities to address the situation.

In terms of international response, US President Joe Biden has urged Israel to increase humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza. He reiterated Israel’s right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism while emphasising the importance of protecting civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. Additionally, President Biden expressed appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza during a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.