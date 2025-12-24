Watch Live

TIPPED OFF Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

  • Updated: 10:58
  • , 24 December 2025
Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

A 75-year-old Nuneaton man has been locked up for 24 years after being found guilty of horrific historical child sex abuse.

Decades-Old Crimes Uncovered After Online Tip-Off

William Proctor subjected a young boy to abuse over an eight-year stretch from 1991 to 1999, starting when the child was just six years old. The victim bravely reported the abuse online in 2023, sparking a police investigation. Proctor was arrested and charged with nine offences including rape, indecent assault, and buggery.

Jury Rejects Denial, Sends Perpetrator to Prison

Despite denying all charges, Proctor was found guilty by a jury. Last week, he was sentenced to 24 years behind bars, with an additional year on extended licence. He will also remain on the Sex Offender’s Register for life and is subject to an indefinite restraining order.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

“Coming forward to disclose offences of this nature takes a huge amount of bravery. I want to thank the victim in this case for their strength and commitment throughout the course of the investigation,” said Detective Constable Jamie Russell.

“The offences were a dreadful ordeal for a young child to have to go through when they should have been free to enjoy their childhood. By speaking out, even after so many years, they have made sure that Proctor is behind bars where he can’t hurt anyone else.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, you can report it in confidence. Support is available from the police and charities such as Safeline. Visit the link in the comments for more information.

