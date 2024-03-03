A harrowing incident unfolded in Grays, Essex, when a driver, stopped for speeding, ran over an Essex Police officer while having her child in the back of the car.

Abiola Akilla, without a license or insurance, encountered PC Caroline Green during a routine stop on Stanford Road in Grays.

PC Green approached Akilla’s vehicle to record its registration number after being informed of the speeding violation. However, as PC Green proceeded to the front of the car, Akilla abruptly reversed, causing her vehicle to strike the officer.

In a chilling account, PC Green described the traumatic moment: “Her front wheel went over my ankle, then she drove up my leg. I was in so much pain I thought she’d snapped my leg.”

PC Green sustained severe injuries, including two broken ribs, three fractured ribs, abrasions, swelling to her hand, a head wound, and ligament damage to her ankle. The officer endured months of concussion and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), hampering her ability to return to frontline police duties until December 2021.

Following the incident, Akilla, a nurse, fled the scene, leaving PC Green in agonizing pain. Fortunately, a passerby intervened, summoning an ambulance. PC Green received immediate medical attention and was airlifted to Royal London Hospital.

Despite the arduous recovery process, justice was eventually served. Akilla was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, later reduced to serious injury by dangerous driving. On March 30, 2022, she received a 30-month sentence and a six-year driving ban.

Reflecting on the ordeal, PC Green expressed relief at the sentencing but acknowledged the enduring impact: “Every day since that incident I’ve been on some form of recovery… it’s like a life sentence for me.

The Essex Police Federation provided steadfast support to PC Green throughout the ordeal, facilitating medical assistance and counseling.

PC Green’s resilience and unwavering commitment to her role highlight the dedication of frontline officers in ensuring public safety, despite facing significant risks and challenges