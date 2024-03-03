UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Prolific Shoplifter Jailed After Sweet Theft Spree

Woman Arrested in Enfield Murder Investigation

Nurse with Child in Car Runs Over Essex Police Officer After Being Stopped for Speeding

Man Charged Following Attempted Break-In at Swanley Farm

Man Threatens Hospital Staff in Brighton: Caught & Sentenced

Home Breaking Nurse with Child in Car Runs Over Essex Police Officer After Being Stopped for Speeding

Nurse with Child in Car Runs Over Essex Police Officer After Being Stopped for Speeding

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Close-up of a woman's face indoors.

A harrowing incident unfolded in Grays, Essex, when a driver, stopped for speeding, ran over an Essex Police officer while having her child in the back of the car.

Abiola Akilla, without a license or insurance, encountered PC Caroline Green during a routine stop on Stanford Road in Grays.

PC Green approached Akilla’s vehicle to record its registration number after being informed of the speeding violation. However, as PC Green proceeded to the front of the car, Akilla abruptly reversed, causing her vehicle to strike the officer.

In a chilling account, PC Green described the traumatic moment: “Her front wheel went over my ankle, then she drove up my leg. I was in so much pain I thought she’d snapped my leg.”

PC Green sustained severe injuries, including two broken ribs, three fractured ribs, abrasions, swelling to her hand, a head wound, and ligament damage to her ankle. The officer endured months of concussion and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), hampering her ability to return to frontline police duties until December 2021.

Following the incident, Akilla, a nurse, fled the scene, leaving PC Green in agonizing pain. Fortunately, a passerby intervened, summoning an ambulance. PC Green received immediate medical attention and was airlifted to Royal London Hospital.

Despite the arduous recovery process, justice was eventually served. Akilla was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, later reduced to serious injury by dangerous driving. On March 30, 2022, she received a 30-month sentence and a six-year driving ban.

Reflecting on the ordeal, PC Green expressed relief at the sentencing but acknowledged the enduring impact: “Every day since that incident I’ve been on some form of recovery… it’s like a life sentence for me.

The Essex Police Federation provided steadfast support to PC Green throughout the ordeal, facilitating medical assistance and counseling.

PC Green’s resilience and unwavering commitment to her role highlight the dedication of frontline officers in ensuring public safety, despite facing significant risks and challenges

Post Views: 16

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Continue Investigation into Clapham Firearms Incident
Man Charged Following Two Serious Assaults in Ramsgate
Fatal Stabbing in Enfield Sparks Police Appeal
Metropolitan Police Officer Set to Undergo Misconduct Hearing
Robbery Victim Sees Attacker Jailed After Criminal Reveals Identity
Major Character Set for Dramatic Exit in Call the Midwife Series 13 Finale

READ NEXT:

Thousands left high and dry with no water after Mains burst in Newport on the Isle of Wight
Formal identification of woman who died in Newcastle
Police Dog Polly finds assault suspect hiding in garden
Serious and organised crime detectives have charged two men with conspiring to steal cash machines from across Kent
COVID-19 testing approach from April 2023
A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in Margate
Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Men Linked to Suspicious Incident in Gravesend
Breaking

A Gravesend bar manager has been sentenced to seven years in jail after a jury convicted him of sex offences against a woman

Drug Dealer’s Supply Chain Derailed in Paddock Wood
Massive Search Effort Continues for Two-Year-Old Boy Lost in River Soar
Major Incident Declared at HMP Bristol Following Prison Rampage
Major Multi-Vehicle Collision on M23 Near Gatwick Causes Severe Disruption
Police Chase Ends in Shooting: Two Injured by Shotgun Pellets in Clapham
Clapham Common Shooting Incident Sparks Police Response
Breaking

Southwark Cathedral Hosts Tribute to Wayne Brown: A Firefighter Remembered

Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham
Multiple Casualties Reported in South Kensington Fire
Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident
Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital
Beloved Lewisham Restaurant, Bella Roma, Featured in Netflix Series One Day
Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man
Report Concludes Police Ignored “Red Flags” about Sarah Everard’s Killer’s Predatory Behavior
Family of Sarah Everard Releases Statement Following Angiolini Inquiry
Breaking

First Picture of Bernard Fowler Murdered Outside Harold Wood Station by a Hammer whilst getting a copy of the Metro

Breaking

Tragedy Strikes English Channel as Boat Carrying Refugees Sinks: One Dead, Two Missing Feared Dead

Man and Woman Charged with Murder and Arson to Appear in Court
22-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Murder at Harold Wood Railway Station
An overview of SEO and how your business can use it effectively
Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking
Renewed Appeal to Trace Man in Connection with Firearm Incident in Enfield
Image Released of Suspect Sought After Man Attacked in Hackney
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Sevenoaks Council Responds to PPE Dumping Incident in Farningham Car Park
Lewisham Man Jailed for Life for Stabbing Girlfriend and Her Family to Death
Family Members to Face Trial for Murder of 10-Year-Old Sara Sharif
Man Reported Missing from Ashford: Appeal for Information
Families Face Easter Travel Chaos as Heathrow Border Force Guards Vote on Strike Action
Belmarsh Prison Officer Jailed for Conspiring to Frame Inmate for Murder
Breaking

Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services

Breaking

Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead

Breaking

Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder

Breaking

Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing

RECOMMENDED

Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone
Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes
Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years
Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton
Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police
Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews
Breaking

Met Police Officer Suspended Following Serious Charges

Breaking

Crime Scene Established on Wilmington Road, Maidstone After Disturbance

BreakingLONDON

London Bus Tour Operator’s Bus Damaged in Collision with Leaning Tree

Breaking

Kent Commuters Face Disruption Due to Severe Weather

Breaking

Man Fighting for His Life After Stabbing in Orpington Fight

Breaking

Operation to Assist and Rescue a Person in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais

Breaking

Police Recover Body of Missing 17-Year-Old Boy from Rudyard Lake

Breaking

Tragic 16-Year-Old Alisha Marie Ponter Killed in Maidstone Car Crash: Heartbroken Parents Pay Tribute to Their ‘Beautiful Angel’

Breaking

Swift Response Limits Damage in Nickley Wood Property Fire

Breaking

Police Investigate Disturbing Incident: Driver Rams Ambulance and Threatens Crew

Breaking

First picture of Teen named as Alisha Marie who was killed in Tragic Accident on A249 Stockbury

Breaking

Major Manhunt for Missing Teen at Rudyard Lake as Two Rushed to Hospital

Breaking

Victims Share Harrowing Stories in Netflix Documentary “Can I Tell You A Secret?”

Breaking

West Midlands Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Attempted Murder Following Hit-and-Run Incident in Walsall

Breaking

Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services

Breaking

Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead

Breaking

Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder

Breaking

Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing

Top Stories

Breaking

Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years

Breaking

Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton

Breaking

Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police

Breaking

Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews

Breaking

Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash

Breaking

Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket

Breaking

Breaking News: Barn Fire in Hunton, Maidstone

Breaking

Suspected Gas Explosion Near Primary School Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

Breaking

Son Found Guilty of Murdering Mother Despite Claiming Her Injuries Were Due to Ill Health

Breaking

Boy Stabbed Near Brixton School, Attacker Still at Large

Breaking

Police Community Support Officer Honored for Saving Choking Woman’s Life

Breaking

House Left Inches from Disaster After Second Landslide

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Prolific Shoplifter Jailed After Sweet Theft Spree
Woman Arrested in Enfield Murder Investigation
Nurse with Child in Car Runs Over Essex Police Officer After Being Stopped...

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.