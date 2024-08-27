 Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025

Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025

Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025

Oasis Announce Reunion And Uk Tour For 2025

After years of anticipation and speculation, Oasis has officially announced their reunion, with a massive UK tour planned for 2025. The news comes as fans celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s iconic debut album Definitely Maybe, which was released on 29 August 1994. This reunion marks the first time the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, will share the stage since their infamous split 15 years ago.

The highly anticipated comeback tour will see Oasis perform four shows at Wembley Stadium, as well as four gigs in their hometown of Manchester. The band will also take the stage in Scotland, Wales, and Ireland during July and August 2025, in what is expected to be one of the biggest music events of the year.

In a statement, the band said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.” This enigmatic announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with tickets expected to sell out quickly.

Rumours of an Oasis reunion had been circulating in recent weeks, fueled by insiders leaking details of potential shows. When The Times tweeted about the possibility, Liam Gallagher appeared to confirm the news on social media platform X, telling a user, “See you down the front.” He further hinted at the reunion by sharing a post saying, “never did like that word FORMER.

Now, the reunion is official, and fans across the globe are gearing up for what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable tour.

