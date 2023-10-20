Obituary: Haydn Gwynne (1957-2023)

Haydn Gwynne, the talented English actress, passed away at the age of 66. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy in both television and theatre, with notable performances that garnered critical acclaim and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Born in Hurstpierpoint, Sussex, Gwynne embarked on her acting career in her mid-twenties. Her talent and dedication quickly propelled her to prominence, earning her recognition and praise in various mediums.

Gwynne’s television work showcased her versatility and ability to embody a wide range of characters. She gained recognition for her role as feminist lecturer Dr. Robyn Penrose in the BBC television mini-series adaptation of David Lodge’s “Nice Work” in 1989. Her comedic skills shone through in the popular comedy series “Drop the Dead Donkey” in 1990, where she portrayed the character of Alex Pates. She continued to make appearances in beloved shows such as “Peak Practice” and “Merseybeat,” captivating audiences with her performances.

In addition to her television work, Gwynne made a significant impact on the stage. Her theatrical endeavours included regional and London-based productions, where she displayed her immense talent and versatility. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mrs. Wilkinson in the Broadway production of “Billy Elliot the Musical,” winning the 2009 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. Her performance in the West End production of “Billy Elliot” earned her a nomination for an Olivier Award.

Gwynne’s passion for acting extended beyond the stage and screen. She was known for her voluntary work with the charity Sightsavers International, where she contributed to the organisation’s efforts to combat blindness in developing countries. She also used her platform to advocate for causes she believed in, including signing a letter opposing Scottish independence in 2014.

Outside of her professional achievements, Gwynne cherished her personal life. She was born to father Guy Thomas Hayden-Gwynne and had a passion for tennis, playing at a county level before pursuing her acting career. She studied sociology at the University of Nottingham and later took a lectureship in Italy at the University of Rome La Sapienza. Gwynne shared her life with her partner, Jungian psychotherapist Jason Phipps, and their two sons.

Haydn Gwynne’s talent, dedication, and warm spirit will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans. Her contributions to the world of acting will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.