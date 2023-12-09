Off-Duty Kent Police Officer Assaulted at Ashford Railway Station

In a bold display of bravery and duty, an off-duty Kent Police officer faced physical assault after intervening in a potentially dangerous situation at the Ashford railway station last night.
Incident Details
- Confrontation: The officer, who was off-duty at the time, spotted a male carrying a baton at the railway station.
- Action Taken: Acting swiftly, the officer confiscated the weapon and attempted to search the individual for further safety concerns.
Assault on the Officer
- During the intervention, the officer was kicked and punched by the suspect. Despite the assault, the officer, with the assistance of a railway staff member, managed to detain the male until local police units arrived at the scene.
Response and Arrest
- Upon the arrival of the local police, the suspect was taken into custody.
- The condition of the officer following the assault has not been immediately reported.
Commendation for Bravery
- The officer’s quick thinking and courageous actions in the face of danger have been commended. The incident highlights the risks law enforcement officers face, even while off-duty.
- The railway staff member who assisted in the detainment has also been praised for their role in ensuring the safety of passengers and personnel at the station.
Ongoing Investigation
- The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Further details about the suspect’s motives and whether they are facing specific charges are yet to be released.
- The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the event and assessing the security measures at the railway station.