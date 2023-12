Keith Leaver was reported missing from the Swanley Village Road area at 9.30am on Friday 8 December 2023.

Keith is described as a slim, white man, who is around five feet and six inches tall, with green eyes. He was last seen wearing smart, black, buckled shoes, navy socks, denim cargo-style trousers, a grey hoody and blue thermals.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 999 quoting reference 08-0446.