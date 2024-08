Alex Patrick was last seen at around 10.30am on Sunday 18 August 2024 in the Long Meadow Way area of the city.

The 27-year-old is described as slim, around 5ft 11ins tall, with green eyes and has tattoos on his upper body and arms. It is believed he may be wearing dark clothing.

It is understood he also has links to the Herne Bay and Whitstable areas.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 18-0416.