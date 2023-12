Danielle Harrison, aged 37, was last seen at 1:25pm this afternoon (11 December) in the area of Market Place, Brampton.

Danielle is described as being white, 5ft 4, of medium build and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Danielle or has information is asked to contact police on 101.

If Danielle sees this appeal herself, she is urged to get in touch on the same number.