Nasar Mohammed Hussein, 33, also known as Nasser Hussein, was convicted in June 2023 of possession of an offensive weapon and assault on an emergency worker.

Hussein was released from prison on licence, but on Thursday, 22 February he removed his electronic tag and left an address in Camberwell.

He has links to Hounslow, Camberwell, Clapham and the Finsbury Park area.

Anyone who may have seen Nasar Mohammed Hussein, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 101, ref 4758/24FEB24. For an immediate sighting please do not approach him, but dial 999.

To provide information anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers.