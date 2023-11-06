Today: November 6, 2023

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of criminal damage and an assault in Maidstone

At around 6pm on Tuesday 31 October 2023, Kent Police was called to a report of an assault in Beaconsfield Road. It is alleged that, following a verbal altercation, a man threw multiple items at a 17-year-old boy before punching him in the face.

Several of the items thrown were plant pots belonging to a nearby property, which were broken as a result. They also caused damage to the property.

Officers are now able to release a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone with information, including footage from doorbell cameras, CCTV and dashcam, should call 01622 604100, quoting 46/194337/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using their online form.

