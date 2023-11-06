Officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of criminal damage and an assault in Maidstone

At around 6pm on Tuesday 31 October 2023, Kent Police was called to a report of an assault in Beaconsfield Road. It is alleged that, following a verbal altercation, a man threw multiple items at a 17-year-old boy before punching him in the face.

Several of the items thrown were plant pots belonging to a nearby property, which were broken as a result. They also caused damage to the property.

Officers are now able to release a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone with information, including footage from doorbell cameras, CCTV and dashcam, should call 01622 604100, quoting 46/194337/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using their online form.