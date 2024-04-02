Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

It was reported that a man sustained an injury after the bicycle he was riding collided with the door of a stationary blue Ford car in Maytham Road, Rolvenden Layne. The collision took place at 12.40pm on Sunday 24 March 2024.

The 65-year-old man was taken to a London hospital where he died four days later.

The incident is now under investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who might have CCTV or dashcam footage should also call the SCIU witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting HM/032/24. Dashcam footage can also be submitted here https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/hm3224.