Today: October 30, 2023

Get the latest breaking news from the UK and around the world your trusted source for news!

Subscribe
28 seconds ago

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an arrest made for assault in Ashford

A man has been charged with 19 offences following a police pursuit in east Kent

It was reported that at around 2pm on Sunday 29 October 2023, a woman in her fifties was pushed to the ground and assaulted by a man.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Barrey Road.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.

The suspect and victim are understood to be known to each other.

Investigating officer PC Adam Curtis said: ‘We understand that a number of vehicles might have driven down that road during the incident, so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have information but has not spoken to officers yet, to call 01843 222289 quoting 46/193171/23.’

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Don't Miss

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a forest fire off Bower Lane in Sevenoaks

Witnesses are sought by police investigating a suspicious fire near Deal

The A20 Roundhill Tunnel in Kent is closed eastbound between the M20 J13 Castle Hill Interchange (A259/A2034) and the A260 Spitfire Interchange near Folkestone due to a technology issue