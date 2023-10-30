Officers are appealing for witnesses following an arrest made for assault in Ashford

It was reported that at around 2pm on Sunday 29 October 2023, a woman in her fifties was pushed to the ground and assaulted by a man.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Barrey Road.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.

The suspect and victim are understood to be known to each other.

Investigating officer PC Adam Curtis said: ‘We understand that a number of vehicles might have driven down that road during the incident, so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have information but has not spoken to officers yet, to call 01843 222289 quoting 46/193171/23.’

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.