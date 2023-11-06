Officers are investigating a burglary at Tesco Express in Warminster

Police were called to the shop in Thornhill Road at approximately 12.40am this morning (6/11) following an alarm activation at the location.

When police attended the scene, offenders were seen to the rear of the store – they threatened officers and caused damage to a police vehicle before making off at speed in a black Audi towards Masefield Road.

A pursuit was authorised however the vehicle was lost to sight.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to determine what, if anything, was stolen from the store.

Det Insp Darren Ambrose, of our Burglary Unit, said: “We are working extremely closely with bordering forces as we continue with our enquiries today and would urge anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the local area to get in touch immediately.”

*If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230117242.*

*Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.*

*