Officers are seeking help to locate a man reported missing from Maidstone

Frank Wright is 64 years old and was last seen in Union Street, at round 1pm on Monday 13 November 2023. Frank (also known as Francis) needs important medication every day and without it may appear confused. He is known to frequent Maidstone town centre and often visits local cafes.

Frank is around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and he has white or grey hair and a beard. A CCTV image shows he was last seen wearing a black and white striped top, black trousers, and brown shoes. He was also wearing a black hat or cap.

He will sometimes approach strangers and engage in conversation, and it is believed Frank may be telling people he speaks to that his name is Alexander. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 13-1447.