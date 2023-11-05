Officers from Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate a fatal collision in Stock on Friday, 3 November

Emergency services were called to Stock Road in Stock at around 8:20am yesterday following reports of a car colliding with two children.

Sadly, a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. His family are aware and receiving support from specialist officers.

Another teenage boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.

“Our detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”

We need anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage of it or has any information to get in touch.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

Please cite crime incident 218 of 3 November.