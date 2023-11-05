Officers from Police Scotland come under attack with fireworks and Petrol bomb

In a significant operation dubbed “#OpMoonbeam,” law enforcement officers in Hay Avenue are currently dealing with escalating incidents of fireworks disorder, which have taken a dangerous turn with the use of petrol bombs and other projectiles against them.

The situation has prompted the closure of several local roads in the area for safety reasons. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the vicinity temporarily while police respond to these highly dangerous incidents.

Fireworks-related disturbances have been on the rise, causing significant concerns for public safety and the safety of officers. The attacks on law enforcement with fireworks, petrol bombs, and other objects are a grave cause for alarm.

Operation Moonbeam has been initiated to address and bring a resolution to this unsettling situation. Police Scotland resources are fully engaged in dealing with the ongoing disturbances and ensuring the safety and security of the local community.

Further updates on the situation will be provided as the operation unfolds and authorities work to restore order and protect the public and officers in Hay Avenue.