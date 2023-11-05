Officers have made an arrest after a report of a man with a knife at a hotel in Ambleside

Police were called to the incident at a hotel on Lake Road, Ambleside at around 5:51pm today (Nov 5), the man was reported to have left the area following the incident and was seen heading to Windermere.

Officers arrested the man, aged 31, at a pub on Lake Road, Windermere on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody.

During enquiries to locate the man armed officers carried out a search of a train at Windermere station.

Armed officers were deployed as a precaution. No one was injured during the incident.