Officers have released a CCTV image of a man as part of an investigation into a disturbance and reported assaults in Dartford

The incidents, which police are treating as connected, happened in the town centre during the early hours of Saturday 25 November 2023.

At around 3.40am, a woman is alleged to have been assaulted with a weapon in Spital Street, and shortly after a man was struck by a moving vehicle.

A subsequent altercation in the same road resulted in a second man being injured when he was reportedly assaulted. All three victims were treated at the hospital before being discharged later the same day.

A 24-year-old man from Rochester was arrested following the incidents and was later bailed. Investigators have now released an image of a person they believe can assist with their ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him is urged to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/208732/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.