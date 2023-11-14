Officers have released CCTV images following an attempted break-in at a property in Tonbridge

At around 2.30am on Wednesday 8 November 2023, it is reported that several suspects kicked and smashed the door and windows of a property in Heather Walk. They were interrupted by the homeowners and left the scene. Patrols attended and carried out enquiries, including a search of the area, CCTV review, and house-to-house checks.

Officers are now able to release CCTV images of two men they would like to identify. Anyone with information, including those with private CCTV or drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/198486/23.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Harry Smith, aged 22, of Norton Crescent, Tonbridge was later charged with aggravated burglary. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 November and has been remanded pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 7 December.

The other three suspects are currently bailed, pending further enquiries, until January 2024.