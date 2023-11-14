Today: November 14, 2023

Breaking News from around the UK Your Trusted news Source!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
41 seconds ago

Officers have released CCTV images following an attempted break-in at a property in Tonbridge

Image of heather-walk-3
heather walk 3

At around 2.30am on Wednesday 8 November 2023, it is reported that several suspects kicked and smashed the door and windows of a property in Heather Walk. They were interrupted by the homeowners and left the scene. Patrols attended and carried out enquiries, including a search of the area, CCTV review, and house-to-house checks.

Officers are now able to release CCTV images of two men they would like to identify. Anyone with information, including those with private CCTV or drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/198486/23.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Harry Smith, aged 22, of Norton Crescent, Tonbridge was later charged with aggravated burglary. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 November and has been remanded pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 7 December.

The other three suspects are currently bailed, pending further enquiries, until January 2024.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts

Don't Miss

Two men have been arrested and firearms and drugs recovered following proactive work by officers

A Sheppey burglar has been detained following a quick response from a local patrol

Screenshot taken on November 14, 2023 at 02:08:32

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself in Sevenoaks