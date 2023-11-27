Officers have released images of people they want to identify after a car was reportedly vandalised with graffiti in Whitstable

On Saturday 18 November 2023, between 7.20pm and 8pm, the car was targeted whilst it was parked in a residents’ car park in Station Road. White paint was sprayed onto two of the windows.

Police are looking to speak to two people pictured on CCTV who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Investigations into criminal damage and theft are ongoing after the victim previously reported his car being targeted on Saturday 11 November. On that occasion, damage was caused to the inside and the outside of the vehicle and car parts were stolen.

Officers are looking into whether these incidents are connected and are carrying out additional patrols of the area whilst their investigation continues.

Anyone who recognises the people in the photos, or who has further information regarding either of these incidents, is asked to come forward. Contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/205415/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or you can use the online form.