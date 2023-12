Robert Starinovich is 36 years old and lives in Wiltshire. He was visiting Kent and reported missing at around 11am on Sunday 10 December 2023. There are concerns for Robert’s welfare who was last seen in the Reculver Lane area.

He was wearing a dark coloured Hollister t-shirt, black raincoat, black jeans, and red and white Van trainers. It is believed Robert may have walked in the direction of Margate.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 999 quoting reference 10-0586.