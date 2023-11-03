Officers investigating a collision in Ashford are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Kent Police was called to the collision in Barrow Hill Place at 9.42am on Friday 3 November 2023.

It was reported that a silver Audi A4 had collided with a blue VW Passat. The window of a building was also damaged during the collision.

A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence while driving. He suffered injuries not believed to be serious and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information or dashcam footage is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 03-0325.