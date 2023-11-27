Officers investigating a collision in Tenterden are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

At around 6pm on Saturday 25 November 2023, a silver VW Polo was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The incident took place on Ashford Road, near the junction with Grange Road and The Crown public house.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/209139/23.