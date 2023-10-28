Officers investigating a fatal collision in East Malling have arrested a man

At around 7.45am on Friday 27 October 2023, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Land Rover were involved in a collision in Wateringbury Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the Land Rover was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall was not at the scene when officers arrived.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has relevant dashcam footage, is urged to call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference SM/SC/117/23.

Footage can also be submitted through our online portal: Evidence Request from Kent Police and Essex Police