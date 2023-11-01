Today: November 1, 2023

Get the latest breaking news from the UK and around the world your trusted source for news!

Subscribe
15 seconds ago

Officers investigating a report of a dangerous dog in Folkestone are appealing to any witnesses to come forward

At around 2.30pm on Saturday 28 October 2023, it was reported that a girl was bitten by a dog described as a grey Staffordshire bull terrier near The Leas.

The dog’s owner is described as a white man in his late 50s, around 5ft, 9ins tall, wearing dark trousers, a black jacket and grey hat.

No serious injuries were reported and officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/192755/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts

Don't Miss

Traffic Chaos in Canterbury as HGV Gets Stuck in Residential Area

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a forest fire off Bower Lane in Sevenoaks

A suspect has been charged in connection with an alleged arson near Deal