Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened as a man in his 30s was walking along Goldsel Road, between 12.25pm and 12.35pm on Friday 29 March 2024.

It is alleged the victim was approached from behind by two people, between Green Court Road and the A20 overpass, and knocked to the ground before cash was stolen from his wallet.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that may assist the investigation should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/50690/24.

Motorists with dashcams and residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.