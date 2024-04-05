Officers investigating a robbery in Coalpit Heath in February have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to

At approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday 20 February a man has entered the Post Office in Woodend Road and punched another man in the chest and face while taking cash from a till. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

As part of our investigation, officers want to speak to the pictured man.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and aged approximately in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a black helmet, a black motorcycle jacket with ‘Frank Thomas’ written on it, navy blue trousers and purple shoes with yellow laces at the time.

If you know this man, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224046181, or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.