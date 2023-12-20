Officers investigating a series of thefts on the Isle of Sheppey have released three CCTV images

The incidents happened between Monday 13 November and Wednesday 13 December 2023, at Aldi in Millenium Way, Sheerness and B&M Bargains in Thomsett Way, Queenborough. It is reported quantities of meat were stolen from the former and household electrical items from the latter.

Investigators are now able to release an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anybody who recognises him is urged to contact the appeal line. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/220048/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org