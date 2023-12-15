officers investigating a theft of car tyres in cranbrook have released a cctv image

The incident happened between 8.30am and 9.30am on Saturday 28 October 2023, when it is reported a quantity of car tyres and rims were stolen from the rear garden of a house near Wheatfield Way.

Investigators are now able to release an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anybody who recognises him is urged to contact the appeal line. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/192981/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.