Today: November 1, 2023

Get the latest breaking news from the UK and around the world your trusted source for news!

Subscribe
19 seconds ago

Officers investigating an assault in Whitstable have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that a man in his twenties was talking to a person in Oxford Street when he was approached by a man and punched at around 9.20pm on 9 September 2023. The assault was reportedly continued until other people intervened.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of their enquiries, investigating officers are now able to issue a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information regarding the assault, should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/162169/23.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts

Don't Miss

Officers investigating a report of a dangerous dog in Folkestone are appealing to any witnesses to come forward

Traffic Chaos in Canterbury as HGV Gets Stuck in Residential Area