Officers investigating an assault in Whitstable have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that a man in his twenties was talking to a person in Oxford Street when he was approached by a man and punched at around 9.20pm on 9 September 2023. The assault was reportedly continued until other people intervened.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of their enquiries, investigating officers are now able to issue a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information regarding the assault, should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/162169/23.