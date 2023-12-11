Officers investigating the suspicious death of a man in Salford are appealing for information

At around 2.35am on Thursday 7 December 2023, officers attended a property on Great Cheetham Street in Salford and found a body of a man after searching the surrounding area of the property

The body was located on land between Great Cheetham Street West, and Salford & Broughton Cricket & Football Club. No formal identification has been made at this stage.

Two men were arrested at the scene with a further man later arrested, all on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith from GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to ascertain the full details that led to a man being found deceased.

“This is undoubtedly a very distressing time for the residents in the Salford area.

“Everything is being done to make a formal identification of the man, so we can inform their family and they can be laid to rest.

“If you know anything that might assist us with our investigation, please do get in touch. We are appealing to anyone with any information, or relevant footage such as mobile, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam to contact us on 0161 856 3635, quoting log number 218 of 07/12/2023.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”