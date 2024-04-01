Officers Rescue Child from West London River

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, three police officers rescued a child from the River Brent in West London on Saturday afternoon.

The harrowing incident unfolded near Studland Road in Hanwell, prompting a rapid response from Police Sergeant Yusuf Hassaniyeh, Police Community Support Officer James Tupman, and Police Constable Lee Dahir. The officers were alerted to the situation by a concerned member of the public who reported a child in distress in the water.

Upon arriving at the scene shortly after 3:00 PM, the officers discovered the child stranded in waist-high water, unresponsive to attempts by bystanders and the police to communicate. Without hesitation, Sergeant Hassaniyeh made the split-second decision to enter the water and effect the rescue.

Sergeant Hassaniyeh recounted the urgency of the situation, stating, “When the call was circulated, there was no hesitation. We knew that every second counted, and we were determined to reach the child before it was too late.”

With the assistance of PCSO Tupman and PC Dahir, Sergeant Hassaniyeh safely retrieved the child from the water and ensured that he was transferred into the care of waiting ambulance colleagues.

Acting Chief Inspector Jonathon Hubbard commended the officers for their valour, remarking, “Their bravery exemplifies the finest qualities of the police service. We are immensely proud of their actions, which may well have saved a child’s life.”

Following the rescue, the nine-year-old boy was reunited with his family members and thankfully did not suffer any adverse effects from the ordeal.

This heartening incident serves as a reminder of the unwavering commitment of police officers to safeguard the well-being of all members of the community. Their selfless actions underscore the vital role that law enforcement plays in keeping Londoners safe.

For those inspired by the dedication and heroism of these officers, opportunities to join the Metropolitan Police Service are available. Interested individuals can explore career options by searching ‘Met Police Careers.’

The Metropolitan Police Service extends its gratitude to all those involved in the successful outcome of this rescue operation.