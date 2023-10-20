Officers who have been searching for a week to locate a missing girl from Gillingham are continuing to appeal for information

Grace Fisher, 16, was reported missing on Friday 13 October 2023. At that time, she was wearing a grey jumper with a black ‘New York’ emblem, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

At 8.29pm that evening, Grace was last seen running alone up Star Hill, Rochester towards Delce Road and New Road.

Detective Inspector Scott Relf said: ‘We are still very keen to speak to Grace to ensure she is safe and well and, if she is reading this, I urge her to get in touch with us.

‘We have made extensive enquiries to trace Grace and have identified the last sighting of her running up Star Hill. We are appealing to residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam to check for footage that might show where she went from there.’

Following a public appeal, a man in his 20s was arrested by officers investigating the teenager’s whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen Grace or knows where she is should call 999, quoting reference 13-1191