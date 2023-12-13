old fire helmets to become art in ashes to art campaign for charity

In an inspiring blend of art and philanthropy, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is transforming old operational fire helmets into canvases for artistic expression to support The Fire Fighters Charity. The service has announced the launch of its Ashes to Art campaign, inviting both professional and amateur artists to contribute their creativity for a noble cause.

The campaign seeks to collect 25 winning designs that will be meticulously painted onto fire helmets, which have been previously worn by firefighters during operational incidents. These artistically reimagined helmets will then be showcased at an exhibition in Worthing Town Hall before being auctioned off. The proceeds from the auction will be entirely donated to The Fire Fighters Charity, a testament to the creative community’s support for the brave men and women who risk their lives in fire and rescue operations.

Artists from West Sussex and across the UK are encouraged to submit their unique and imaginative design ideas by the 2nd of February, 2024. This campaign presents a unique opportunity for artists to see their work displayed on an unconventional medium – a real-life fire helmet.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Mark Andrews expressed enthusiasm about the initiative: “It’s heartening to repurpose these fire helmets into something that not only celebrates art but also supports a charity doing outstanding work for fire service personnel and their families. The previous Ashes to Art campaign led by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service brought some incredible designs, and we anticipate a similar outpouring of creativity this time.”

Louise Furneaux, Community Fundraiser at The Fire Fighters Charity, echoed these sentiments. “Ashes to Art 2024 beautifully marries cherished fire service memorabilia with the artistic talents of local communities. We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in organizing this event, which will not only showcase artistic talent but also support the crucial services we provide to our fire service community.”

For artists interested in participating, design concepts can be submitted via email to [email protected]. The campaign not only provides a platform for artists to exhibit their work but also helps raise awareness and funds for an essential cause, highlighting the strength and creativity of the community in supporting its heroes.