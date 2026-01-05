Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree

A 70-year-old man has been handed a hefty 33-year prison sentence following a decades-long nightmare of sexual abuse against six children. Leslie Smith, once of Forest Bank, Manchester, was sentenced today at Manchester crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court after a dramatic trial in August 2025.

Grotesque Crimes Spanning Over 20 Years

Smith was found guilty of 17 counts of rape and 14 counts of indecent assault. The court heard how his horrifying crime spree in Oldham stretched over 20 years, with abuse happening almost daily. The scale and brutality of his offences left the courtroom stunned.

Wife Also Implicated Before Her Death

Smith’s ex-wife, Lynda Smith, was charged for her role in some of the assaults but died of natural causes in 2023 before facing justice. She was 61. The couple’s joint abuse shook the local community to its core.

Survivors’ Bravery Praised by Police

“The strength and courage of the survivors in this case cannot be acknowledged sufficiently,” said Detective Inspector Clare Harrison, Senior Investigating Officer. “The scale and severity of the abuse is unimaginable, leaving a lasting impact on those who have heard the evidence. This is only a glimpse of the trauma endured.”

Police confirmed that the 33-year jail term likely means Smith will spend the rest of his life behind bars. DI Harrison added the survivors have made it clear Smith no longer holds any power over their lives.

Community Impact and Ongoing Support

The case deeply affected Oldham and those on the investigation team. DI Harrison applauded the “dedication, professionalism, and compassion” of officers, sexual violence advisors, and the jury who endured the harrowing evidence.

Greater Manchester Police urges other victims of sexual violence to come forward, stressing support is available no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

Need Help? Here’s Where to Turn