Olly Alexander Set to Represent United Kingdom at Eurovision 2024

The BBC has just announced a thrilling development for Eurovision 2024: Olly Alexander, famed for his project Years & Years, will represent the United Kingdom in the upcoming contest in Malmö, Sweden. The internet has been buzzing with rumours about Alexander’s participation, which have now been officially confirmed.

Olly Alexander, an English singer and actor renowned for his musical project Years & Years, has expressed immense excitement about representing his country at such a prestigious event. “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid, and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year,” said Olly in a statement. He added, “I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour!”

This announcement comes at a significant moment in Olly’s career, as he embarks on solo endeavours. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name,” Olly revealed. He is committed to delivering an outstanding performance that promises to be memorable for Eurovision fans.

The song that Olly will perform at Eurovision 2024 is yet to be released, with details expected to emerge next year.

Oliver Alexander Thornton, known as Olly Alexander, has been linked to music and acting from a young age. His mother co-founded the Coleford Music Festival, and Olly began acting in plays during his school years. He pursued an acting career starting in 2008 with the film “Summerhill”, though he later focused more on his musical pursuits.

Years & Years, initially a five-piece group formed in 2010, saw Olly join as the lead vocalist. The band’s first single came out in 2012, but they found success in 2013 with “Traps”. By then, the group had transitioned to a trio. Their 2015 single “King” topped the UK charts, significantly boosting their popularity. Despite changes in the group’s lineup, Olly continues as the sole member of Years & Years while also performing solo as Olly Alexander.

The Eurovision community eagerly anticipates Olly Alexander’s participation and performance at the 2024 contest, expecting a show that encapsulates his unique style and charisma.